Reports: Manchester United set to double star player’s wages with new contract

Manchester United got off to the perfect start in their new league campaign, beating top-six rivals Chelsea in an emphatic fashion. The Red Devils put out a new-look team on the pitch, complete with defensive additions Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. And now, one of the core members of that team is set to double his wages.

According to a report by the Mirror, via Daily Mail, Manchester United are set to offer a ‘double your wages’ contract to Victor Lindelof. The Swedish defender is expected to be the first-choice centre-back this season, along with Harry Maguire, and the Red Devils are keen on ensuring his long-term future.

Lindelof was reportedly courted by FC Barcelona this summer, who saw him as a potential back-up if the move for Matthijs de Ligt failed. However, the Blaugrana decided to divert their finances into strengthening the attacking areas on the pitch instead, dropping their interest in both De Ligt and Lindelof.

The Sweden international is in his third season at the club already and is reportedly earning £75,000 per week in wages. Manchester United, however, are reportedly considering an offer close to £150,000 per week to bring him to level with other first-team stars.

His current deal will run out after two more years, with an option for a third. United, meanwhile, are looking to tie him up until 2025.