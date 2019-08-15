Reports: Manchester United snubbed Bruno Fernandes because of one key reason

Manchester United failed to make any signings on deadline day, despite being linked with top stars such as Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, and one Bruno Fernandes.

United were linked with Fernandes since the start of the summer transfer window, but chose to sign Daniel James from Swansea City, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, and finally Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Despite some keen interest in Bruno Fernandes, United pulled the plug on the deal, and Daily Mail report that this is because of some vital information sent to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by the club’s scouts.

The report says that Solskjaer wanted to sign players who are comfortable in possession, and the scouts noticed that Fernandes tends to give the ball away, which might just be a huge sin in the fast-paced style of the Premier League.

Instead, ball-playing stars such as Maguire were made the priority, and the Portuguese star was snubbed entirely, despite an opportunity being present to sign him.

The Red Devils may have decided not to sign Fernandes, but many fans still believe that the club is lacking in the midfield department, and an injury to established stars such as Paul Pogba could prove troublesome in the long run.