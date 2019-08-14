Mohamed Salah hits back at Pep Guardiola for saying Premier League is bigger than UCL

Pep Guardiola may have won the Premier League twice in a row, but he hasn’t been able to win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with Manchester City just yet.

And Mohamed Salah doesn’t believe Guardiola meant it when he said winning the Premier League was actually a bigger achievement than lifting the UCL trophy.

‘Honestly, I didn’t know that he (Guardiola) said that, but I think if you give him a choice to choose which one, he would choose the Champions League,’ Salah said to CNN.

‘That’s my opinion. I’m not talking about him, but my opinion. It’s the biggest competition in football, so everyone wants to win it.

‘Every coach, every player wants to win it, dreams of winning it. So of course the Premier League also is something big, but still the Champions League is the biggest competition.’

Salah was commenting on Guardiola’s statement about the comparison between the two competitions.

‘The Premier League is always the most important thing, the standout competition, because it is every weekend,’ the Man City boss said.

‘Of course we would like to win the Champions League – so big respect to Liverpool. ‘But why is that a higher (achievement) than what we did in 11 months?

‘I am pretty sure Liverpool would have liked to have won the Premier League, because it is 29 years since they last did.’