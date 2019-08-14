Class of 92′ star claims Manchester United will win Premier League before Liverpool

Manchester United may be nowhere near Liverpool in terms of recent form, but one club legend believes they will win the Premier League before their bitter rivals.

Gary Neville commented on the situation at his former club at the moment, and spoke positively about the club’s chances in the future should they get things right in the background.

From United to United: Harry Maguire’s journey to the Theatre of Dreams

“What I’m saying is, Liverpool, City, Tottenham, all these clubs have had poor recruitment policies over the last 25 or 30 years at times,” Neville said on The Big Debate.

“So United are going through one at the moment.

“Eventually they will stumble upon the right recruitment system, the right recruitment people, they’ll get a great manager – hopefully that’s Ole – and they’ll start to win again. That’s going to happen.

“I can guarantee you as clear as day, Manchester United will win again. They’ll probably win the league before Liverpool, in my opinion. And that’s not being disrespectful, they’ll probably win the league before Liverpool.”

The Class of 92′ member has been critical in the past about United’s recruitment, but the club’s backing of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left fans as well as Neville feeling confident about the future.

The Red Devils began their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win against Chelsea, and will hope to keep up the good work as the season progresses.