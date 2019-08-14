Harry Kane discusses Christian Eriksen’s future amid Real Madrid interest

Tottenham Hotspur started their Premier League campaign with a 3-1 comeback victory over Aston Villa, with Harry Kane scoring two goals. The striker has now talked up his club’s chances this season.

“We kept with them for a while last year but they blew ahead after January,” Kane said, per AS.

“We have to make sure we get off to a good start. Liverpool set the standard on Friday night and City on Saturday afternoon, so it’s important that we stay in touch as long as we can.

International Champions Cup 2019: Harry Kane says Tottenham have put last season’s Champions League disappointment behind them

“We have full belief that we can go all the way but there’s a long road ahead. That’s why we buy players: to strengthen the squad and have more competition for places. That’s what we’ve got.”

The English forward then spoke about all the hype surrounding his teammate Christian Eriksen, amid reports that he could sign for Real Madrid this summer.

“Obviously, there’s been speculation about his future but as long as he’s training hard and playing as hard as he can when he’s here, that’s all we can ask for. What will be will be but we’re happy to have him.

“That’s all the fans ask for as well: commitment. We’re happy to have them. We’ll see what happens but from our point of view we’ve got a strong squad and we’ll use that throughout the season,” Kane concluded.