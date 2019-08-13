Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson started his side’s opening Premier League game of the season but is aware there is a long road ahead of him.

Reiss Nelson is happy to bide his time and learn from those around him in order to make the grade at Arsenal.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Hoffenheim and impressed on his return to Arsenal during their pre-season campaign.

Head coach Unai Emery rewarded Nelson by starting him against Newcastle United on Sunday, with the Gunners claiming a 1-0 win in their opening Premier League game of the season.

However, the English teenager is refusing to get carried away after making only his fourth top-flight appearance for the club.

Buzzing to grab our first win of the season! Big thanks to the travelling fans @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/CR42sO6Zuh — Reiss Nelson (@ReissNelson9) August 11, 2019

“I just want to take things as they come,” he said. “It felt great [to start]. It was a great gesture from the boss and I’m just happy to be playing back in Arsenal colours.

“I went away to Germany and I think I did well. But the main goal for me has always been playing in an Arsenal shirt.

“I know it’s not guaranteed I’m going to be starting week in, week out with the team-mates we have. I need to be prepared all the time for whenever I get the call-up.

“We have [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, [Nicolas] Pepe, [Alexandre] Lacazette. They are great stars and I’m still only young so I need to sit back and when I get my chance, take it.”

Nelson lasted 71 minutes against Newcastle before being replaced by club-record signing Pepe, who arrived from Lille in a reported £72million transfer this month.

Pepe is still being integrated into the first team but Nelson has been impressed by the early signs, even if it means additional competition for a starting spot.

P A S S I O N Love that, @UnaiEmery pic.twitter.com/mQwN5CQP7O — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 13, 2019

“He’s settled in good and he looks a really good addition,” said the England Under-21 international. “We saw little glimpses at Newcastle on the pitch – you could see he has the flair we need on the right-hand side.

“He can cut inside and shoot. I think he will get a lot of goals for us and also assists. I’m happy to have him in the team. He’s a great addition.

“I think this season can be very exciting for the Arsenal fans and for the team. We have all the new additions and that can only help us in the long run.”