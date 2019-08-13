Reports: Alexis Sanchez involved in Manchester United training ground fight

Alexis Sanchez has become an isolated figure at Manchester United. The Chilean forward, who is still the club’s highest-paid athlete, has been left out of the team by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who prefers both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial over him. And now, the former Arsenal star was involved in a training ground fight.

According to The Sun, Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez was involved in a heated bust-up with youngster Mason Greenwood. The Chilean was seemingly on the end of a heavy tackle by Greenwood and did not appreciate the actions of the young forward.

Sanchez returned to Manchester United after Copa America, where he was ruled out ultimately for a hamstring injury. And it was in one of his first full sessions back that Greenwood tackled him hard, leading the Chile star to lose his cool. Angry words were exchanged between the pair but it did not go any further.

Meanwhile, Sanchez remains at Old Trafford at the moment, despite a reported AS Roma interest in him. The 30-year-old is reportedly earning £500,000 per week at the club, making him one of the highest earners not only at the club but in the world.

Manchester United will next face Wolves in the Premier League, although it remains unclear if Sanchez will take any part in that match.