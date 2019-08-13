My calves are fine! – The ‘other’ Alison Becker teases Liverpool fans with injury update

American actress Alison Becker teased Liverpool fans with an ‘injury update’ regarding her almost namesake.

Liverpool fans desperate for good news on goalkeeper Alisson’s injury had their wish granted on Twitter – or so they might have thought.

American actress and writer Alison Becker sent social media into a spin when, amid a torrent of questions about the injury her near namesake suffered on Friday, she tweeted: “MY CALVES ARE FINE YOU GUYS. #ynwa”

The post attracted close to 10,000 likes in a matter of hours.

It is not the first time the former Parks and Recreation star has been mistaken for the Brazil international.

In 2018, before the former Roma gloveman’s move to Anfield, she used social media to declare: “Excited to announce that I will be joining Liverpool as a goalkeeper!”

The real Reds shot-stopper hobbled off during Friday’s season-opening win over Norwich City and will be sidelined “for the next weeks,” according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old will miss the UEFA Super Cup meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday.