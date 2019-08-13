Ex Manchester United boss reveals why club rejected Harry Maguire 5 years ago

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a world-record fee. However, immediately after, reports emerged that the Red Devils could’ve signed the England international for much less five years ago. One ex-United boss reveals why that didn’t happen.

Former Manchester United manager, David Moyes, had a keen eye for lower-league talent. So much so, that the Scotsman even identified Harry Maguire as a potential signing for the Red Devils five years ago. However, the club eventually moved on from him to focus on other players.

“We didn’t try to sign him but we flagged him up at that time,” Moyes told talkSPORT.

“He played against Preston North End at home in a league game and I watched him and thought he played really well but at that time he was really big. You thought: “My goodness, how big is Harry going to be” because he was a relatively young boy at that time.”

The Scottish football manager even stated that the club had some talented defenders at the time and weren’t in the need for any new ones.

“When I went to United, we had [Nemanja] Vidic, Rio [Ferdinand], Jonny Evans, Michael Keane, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling so for us to go and buy another young centre half wasn’t the biggest thing we needed at the time.

“And Harry Maguire has had to go on his journey. Sometimes the players need the journey to get to where they have to go. He might have struggled then.”

Maguire started his first game for Manchester United, since making the world record move, against Chelsea. The Englishman was rock-solid in defence and helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet in a thumping four-nil win.