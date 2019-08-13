Former England manager slams Paul Pogba after Manchester United’s win against Chelsea

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has slammed Manchester United star Paul Pogba and accused him of an uninspiring performance against Chelsea in their Premier League 2019-20 opener that was held on Sunday.

While speaking in an interview with TalkSport, Allardyce opined that Pogba should be played in a more attacking role as he is a bit too wasteful in possession – something that could spoil United’s chances in the upcoming matches.

He further slammed the French midfielder and even said that he may not have learnt much, since joining the Red Devils in 2016.

“How much has he learned since he’s been at Manchester United?”Allardyce was quoted as saying.

“Unfortunately for me, he hasn’t improved his game. We’ve seen the best from him sometimes when he’s playing behind the front two, like at Manchester City away when he scored two goals.”

“For me, that looks like the position best for him, best suited to the tricks and the abilities he wants to pull off,” he explained further.

“Doing in central midfield in a two, it just doesn’t work for Man United and it doesn’t work for him. When Pogba plays the ball simply he looks very effective. ‘But when he tries to do drag backs and stepovers he has lost the ball every time.”

“He needs to cut it out in the position he’s playing in. If he was playing in behind the front-man, then I could understand it a little bit more. But he was causing Man United more problems than he was causing Chelsea on the ball,” Allardyce concluded.

Quotes via Metro.