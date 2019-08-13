Manchester United star overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally at 21

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has just proved that he may be much more talented than the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry and so on, as statistics revealed that the England youngster has just surpassed the goals’ tally of both Ronaldo and Henry at twenty-one years of age.

Rashford, who is now 21, has played a total of 171 matches in his career till date and scored 47 goals – 29 in the Premier League, six in the FA Cup, three in the EFL Cup and nine in European competitions including the Champions League and the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored just 32 goals in 170 matches by the age of 21 – 21 goals in the Premier League, eight in the FA Cup, two in the EFL Cup and just one in European competitions.

By the time Thierry Henry turned 21, he had scored 19 Ligue 1 goals (while playing for AS Monaco) and eight European goals – a sum total of 27 goals from 143 games.

Hence, judging by the looks of it, Rashford is a better footballer and a more skilful goalscorer than both Ronaldo and Henry who are widely regarded as two of the best strikers in the history of the sport itself.

Rashford recently scored twice for United against Chelsea in their Premier League 2019-20 opener at the Old Trafford last Sunday. His first goal was a penalty taken in the 18th minute and his second came in the 67th minute, when he easily slotted the ball past Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to assure United’s win.