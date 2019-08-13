Reports: Arsenal stars to withdraw from squad following serious gang-war threats

Arsenal superstars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac who recently missed their Premier League 2019-20 opener against Newcastle United, are set to withdraw from the squad following serious security concerns.

It all began during July as Arsenal were playing their pre-season matches. One evening, Ozil and Kolasinac were attacked by armed thugs and an attempt was made to steal their car, but Kolasinac bravely fought them off and forced them to flee.

This was followed by certain European gangs pledging security to both players, which in turn enraged rival London gangs who have since threatened to attack both of them with more intensity.

Overall, what began as a small but shocking incident has now evolved into a situation of grave danger.

On Saturday, Arsenal took the surprise step of withdrawing the duo from the squad that travelled to Newcastle due to “further security incidents”, and now there are concerns that the threats to Ozil and Kolasinac will become an ongoing problem, as mentioned above.

The pair are described as being deeply concerned about the situation because when Arsenal attempt to guarantee their safety whilst on club duties, it will provide the Gunners with obvious logistical difficulties.

It is Daily Mail that hence reports that both players are likely to consider withdrawing from the Arsenal squad, not only for their own safety but for that of others in the team as well.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is against Burnley on Saturday the 17th of August and the match will be held at the Emirates stadium.