Former Real Madrid star slams Manchester United signing Harry Maguire as ‘worst player on the pitch’

Harry Maguire put on a man of the match display for Manchester United in his debut for the club against Chelsea, but one man is having none of it.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart slammed Harry Maguire, and noted that on a previous occasion, he felt the central defender was the ‘worst player on the pitch’.

‘I was working for Dutch television during the Uefa Nations League and I remember we were saying ‘Harry Maguire was by far the worst player on the pitch’,’ he said to Sky Sports. ‘

‘Then two months later he signs for £80 million!’

Rafael Van Der Vaart doesn’t rate Harry Maguire does he? pic.twitter.com/TMXRYbNfCP — Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) August 10, 2019

The statement was made before Maguire took to the pitch at Old Trafford against Chelsea, where he impressed United fans as well as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils pulled off a stunning 4-0 win in their first Premier League game, with goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and another new signing Daniel James.

Alongside Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire turned out to be one of the highlights for United, who made the former Leicester City man the most expensive defender in the history of the game.