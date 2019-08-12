Jose Mourinho reveals which player Chelsea missed in 4-0 defeat to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is now a pundit on Sky Sports, and fans are getting to listen to some classic Mourinho quotes that are hard-hitting and perhaps slightly controversial.

Following Chelsea’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, Jose Mourinho highlighted where the Blues went wrong.

Jose Mourinho talks love for F1

“It’s not about being senior or not senior, it’s about performance, you have to go for meritocracy, the ones who deserve to play are the ones who have to play,” Mourinho said.

“If Willian is injured, I understand that feeling he’s not here, but if he’s not injured and is just late on his preparation, I don’t understand why he’s not here because to play 20 minutes, 30 minutes, you don’t need to be fit, you can come from three weeks of injury and if you come with the right mentality you are ready.

“If Kante can play 30 to 35 minutes, he can start the game.”

So clearly the man Mourinho felt Chelsea missed most was Willian, who was expected to take up a more prominent role at the club after Eden Hazard left to join Real Madrid.

The Brazilian was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea’s transfer ban meant that the club was not willing to lose another of their star names.