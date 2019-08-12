“Madrid was just the beginning” – Divock Origi

An outstanding end to the 2018-19 season has not quelled Divock Origi’s ambition to keep improving at Liverpool.

Divock Origi is confident he still has more to offer Liverpool, having been boosted by a new contract following his Champions League heroics last season.

Belgium striker Origi started the last campaign on the fringes of the first team at Anfield but made crucial contributions to the team’s success in 2018-19.

After Premier League winners against Everton and Newcastle United, Origi scored twice to down Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals and then netted in the final against Tottenham in Madrid.

Rewarded with a new long-term contract last month, the forward carried his form into the new season by scoring in the Premier League opener against Norwich City.

Origi hopes he can continue to improve, with Liverpool eager for more success.

“For me, the contract was a logical and good decision,” he told The Athletic. “The club always showed faith. We had some good conversations and everything just clicked, so it was very easy.

“You have to listen to your instinct. I felt appreciated and I felt like I could make further steps at this club. I still have a lot to give and to show here.

“This is such a young, talented group and it feels like Madrid was just the beginning. We are hungry for more. I saw that hunger from the moment I returned in July.”

Origi has now netted on EVERY day of the week for the Reds Every day and I like the way you move… DIVOCK ORIGI! pic.twitter.com/Z2kGx1goRM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

Origi’s strike against Spurs gave him a place in Liverpool history, yet he does not plan to reflect on his status until retirement.

“The respect of the fans is always nice to have,” he said. “I am humbled that they have such a place in their hearts for me.

“To be part of the history of a club like Liverpool is something to be proud of and something I always wanted. I always saw myself playing for a big team in the Premier League and being important there.

“After my career, I’ll be able to sit back and enjoy what I’ve achieved. But for now it’s about performing more and more.”

Origi acknowledges he is still adjusting to Liverpool’s tactical demands, but he feels he has grown as a player since arriving at the club.

“I think I’m a different player now compared to when I first signed,” he said. “I feel like I’ve grown more mentally, personally and on the pitch.

“The team has evolved in terms of the way we play and now I understand the tactics part of the game better – how to press, how to choose my moments, when to express my creativity and when to play it simple.

“I have a lot of aspects to my game but I need to synchronise them with the game of Liverpool. I study the game better now. Being able to play in different positions up front has been very important to me.”