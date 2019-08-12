Paul Pogba passes verdict on new Manchester United signing Harry Maguire

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, and Harry Maguire impressed, winning the man of the match award.

And it appears his peers can seen the quality too, and Paul Pogba has mentioned it himself.

“I call him ‘The Beast’,” Pogba told French reporters after the game.

“Honestly, as you saw, he was really impressive. He is a leader. He fit right in with us in training.

“We talked about controlling the defence well and he has a good understanding with Victor [Lindelof]. It was a very good match to start with from the whole team.

“In the first half, we were dominated in terms of chances and possession, but we reacted in the second.

“Our changes enabled us to take over. We were better in possession and in terms of chances.

“We were lucky to have the lead through the penalty in the first half, but after a bad start, we finished the match well. We are satisfied with our performance.”

United won the game thanks to a double from Marcus Rashford, whose second goal was assisted by Pogba himself, while Anthony Martial scored one too and Daniel James marked his own debut with a goal at Old Trafford.