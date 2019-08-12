Yuvraj Singh trolls Kevin Pietersen online as Manchester United humiliate Chelsea

Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolled his English counterpart Kevin Pietersen, after Manchester United romped home to a 4-0 win against Chelsea in their opening fixture of the Premier League 2019-20 on Sunday.

Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, is also an active Twitter user who posts constant updates about his favourite football club whenever they are playing. However, he was silent yesterday and Manchester United sent in one goal after another, much to Yuvraj’s joy. The former World Cup winner is a huge United fan.

Yuvraj immediately took to Twitter and aimed a cheeky dig at the former England batsman, asking him if all was “ok” judging from his unusual radio silence in the micro-blogging website.

Hey mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok 😄 @ManUtd — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 12, 2019

“Hey Mr @KP24 very quiet today all ok, @ManUtd,” read Yuvi’s tweet.

According to Hindustan Times, Yuvraj and Pietersen have fought (friendly fights only, readers!) with each other on football matches on many other occasions as well.

Earlier this year, Pietersen had asserted that Manchester United is the second-best team in Manchester and that their arch-rivals Manchester City is the best in the Premier League itself.

“Bloody hell, by reading Twitter it would suggest that @ManUtd are winning the Premier League & just won the Champions League. They’re not even in the top 4 & you are the SECOND best team in Manchester! Will people just SHUT IT,” Pietersen had tweeted.

To this tweet, Yuvraj had replied, “You should be used to the media by now Kp some kind of truth always hurts @ManUtd, go United”.