Why Daniel James pointed to the sky after scoring goal on Manchester United debut

Manchester United winger Daniel James paid an emotional tribute to his late father by pointing to the skies immediately after scoring a goal against Chelsea during the Premier League game on Sunday.

James’ father Kevin, aged 60, died just days before he completed a dream £15million move to Old Trafford in May.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Dan James points to the sky in celebration. He lost his dad days before signing for #MUFC. Scores on his debut. What a moment. — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) August 11, 2019

“Amazing really,” James said, speaking after the game. “It would have been amazing for him to be here today, but he’s not, and I dedicate that goal to him.

“I scored the winning penalty in Cardiff last week which was amazing, to be in Wales as well. To score on my debut here, you couldn’t write it.”

“Every day, I miss him,” he added. “He always drove me on when he was here.

“There are times when I am a bit down about it but what he would say is just keep playing and working hard.

“I know he is looking down on me now.”

James’ 81st minute-goal was Manchester United fourth and final goal of the game against arch-rivals Chelsea, as they launched their Premier League 2019-20 campaign in some style.

It was Marcus Rashford who opened the scoring with an 18th minute-penalty, after which Anthony Martial scored in the 65th minute to double United’s lead.

Rashford then scored once again just two minutes later, after which Daniel James came on in the 74th minute, only to score his maiden goal for the club just seven minutes later.

Quotes via SportBible.