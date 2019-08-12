Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hits back at Jose Mourinho’s comments after defeat against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has reacted strongly after his own former boss Jose Mourinho criticised the Englishman’s tactics during the defeat against Manchester United.

Mourinho – who made his return to the Old Trafford on Sunday, albeit as Sky Sports football pundit rather than a manager – opined that Lampard picked the wrong players and claimed that Chelsea did not even do the “basics” against Manchester United, as a result of which they were defeated 4-0.

The former Chelsea manager also accused his old team of being “too soft” and “not aggressive” enough. He also said that the selection of inexperienced trio Mason Mount, Andreas Christiansen and Tammy Abraham was a bad idea.

Speaking after the match Lampard was told about Mourinho’s criticism and the former midfielder hit back by saying he could not pick injure players.

Lampard said: “I don’t have to be too concerned about what anyone else says, the pundits, but what is clear is that the squad we’ve got is the squad we can play with and I believe in them.”

“I can’t drag people out of the medical room, whether they’re experienced or not. The players we played today, and on the bench, are the players we have. We were missing internationals and big players, but I don’t want that to be an excuse. We were competing for long periods.”

“We made four mistakes and they put them away. It is a reality check for us all. It wasn’t a 4-0 game for long periods, but we need to accept it,” he concluded.

Quotes via The Sun.