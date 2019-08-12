Manchester United new signing named ‘man-of-the-match’ on debut after Chelsea defeat

Manchester United’s new signing Harry Maguire was named the “man-of-the-match” on Sunday after he played a pivotal role for the Red Devils who defeated Chelsea 4-0 in their opening fixture of the 2019-20 Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, the former Leicester City centre-back played the entire ninety minutes, made seven clearances and four interceptions – the most by any player in the game, was dribbled past zero times and maintained a passing accuracy of 86%.

Maguire’s involvement in the match also resulted in Manchester United keeping their first clean sheet in their last 16 games across all competitions, since February. Their previous clean-sheet was made against Liverpool on 24th February 2019, during a Premier League 2018-19 fixture that ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

👏 Harry Maguire is @premierleague Man of the Match on his @ManUtd debut • 7 clearances – most in match

• 4 interceptions – most in match

• 86% passing accuracy

• Dribbled past no times Helps Man Utd keep their 1st clean sheet in 16 games in all comps since February pic.twitter.com/v3iYFR97Oy — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 11, 2019

The 26-year-old England international was signed by Manchester United earlier this month, for a transfer fee of £80million – which also broke the world record for being the most expensive defensive signing in the history of the game.

The record was previously held by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk who joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018, for a transfer fee of £75million.

Speaking about the match, goals from Marcus Rashford (18′ penalty, 67′) and Anthony Martial (65′) helped United gain a 3-0 lead over Chelsea with just 23 minutes left on the clock, before another new signing Daniel James came off the bench in the 74th minute and scored just seven minutes later to put the game to bed.

United next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League, at the Molineux Stadium on 20th August.