Chelsea boss Frank Lampard creates embarassing new record after Manchester United thrashing

Sunday the 11th of August turned out to be a disastrous day for Frank Lampard the new Chelsea manager, as the Blues suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Manchester United in the opening matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League.

The match also marked Lampard’s Premier League debut as manager and to be honest, it did not turn out well for him, as goals from Marcus Rashford (twice), Anthony Martial and Daniel James helped United secure all three points from their opening fixture in the new season.

Meanwhile, Lampard – who is also a former Chelsea midfielder – created a couple of shameful records during Chelsea’s defeat. Take a quick look at OptaJoe‘s tweet right here:

4-0 – As well as being the joint-heaviest managerial defeat of his career so far, Frank Lampard has suffered the heaviest defeat by a Chelsea manager in their first game in charge since Danny Blanchflower lost 7-2 at Middlesbrough in December 1978. Crying. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/QbBlZBFMSh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

OptaJoe has claimed that the 4-0 defeat by Lampard is not only the joint-heaviest managerial defeat of his career so far, but also the heaviest defeat by any Chelsea manager in their first game in charge since Danny Blanchflower’s former Chelsea side lost 7-2 at Middlesbrough in December 1978.

It now looks like the former England international will have to work extra hard, if he has to wash away the black mark that has now fallen on him after failing to grant the Londoners a winning start to their new season.

Chelsea was understandably the better team in the first half, but Manchester United slowly gained momentum and also capitalised on their chances quite well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be proud of his Red Devils as they now look forward to their first away match of 2019-20, against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is set to take on Leicester City in their first home game of the new season, on 18th August – but not before they face Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, on 15th August.