Jose Mourinho slams Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after heavy defeat against Manchester United

On Sunday, Frank Lampard made his Premier League debut as Chelsea manager but the Blues went on to suffer an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Manchester United in their first match of the 2019-20 season.

Goals from Marcus Rashford (18′ penalty, 67′), Anthony Martial (65′) and Daniel James (81′) helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. secure the full three points at home in the opening matchday of the Premier League, as they emerged victors against a hapless Chelsea side.

After the game, former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made headlines as he slammed Frank Lampard for enduring such a shocking defeat right on his top-flight league debut as manager.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles with Chelsea over two spells, opined that Lampard should have played with more tried-and-tested players instead of trusting his youngsters blindly.

“My feeling is that today they had the possibility to play with more know-how,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“[Marcos] Alonso, [N’Golo] Kante and [Olivier] Giroud were on the bench. To come to Old Trafford, even if it’s not the huge Manchester United team that used to scare people, it’s still Manchester United.”

“It’s the first match at home, the first match of the season, people are excited. A little bit of experience would fit well with the team,” he added.

Lampard opted to start the game with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Andreas Christensen, leaving Kante and Giroud on the bench.

Upon asked whether the former England international has the hardest job of all Chelsea managers till date, Mourinho said: “I don’t agree.”

“The most difficult job is when you have the pressure to win, when everyone expects you to win and when you don’t win, you’re the first of the losers,” he concluded with a cheeky dig at Lampard.

It remains to be seen whether or not the former midfielder can turn things around next week, as Chelsea lock horns against Leicester City in what is going to be their first home game of the season.

Quotes via Daily Star.