Premier League: Paul Pogba promises to give hundred percent for Manchester United

Manchester United fans thought they may have seen the last of Paul Pogba but he starred against Chelsea, to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s delight.

Paul Pogba has pledged to keep giving his all for Manchester United but offered no guarantees over his future.

Pogba provided a pair of assists as United ran out 4-0 winners over Chelsea on Sunday – kicking off their Premier League campaign in style at a buoyant Old Trafford.

It offered a contrast to an often-terse atmosphere surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad during their pre-season preparations, with speculation over Pogba’s next move often making headlines after he expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge in June.

Real Madrid have been linked to the 26-year-old France midfielder, although their attentions have now turned to Donny van de Beek, with Ajax’s asking price thought to be far less prohibitive.

“I’m always good when I play football. I do what I love, it’s my job,” Pogba told RMC Sport.

“I will give my best every time I’m on the pitch.

“Now, we know that there were words. The future will tell [what will happen].

“This point of questioning remains. I am in Manchester.

“I’m having fun with my team-mates, I always want to win the matches.

“I will always give myself thoroughly when I am on the pitch.”

18 – Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 18 Premier League goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took charge of Manchester United (10 goals, 8 assists); the joint-most of all players in the competition alongside Sergio Aguero (also 18). Staying? #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/6pPgFrpuvX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

Solskjaer has been unwavering in his public support of Pogba and offered a predictably glowing take on his all-action display.

“Paul can do many jobs, the attacking midfield job and today more the link player,” manager Solskjaer said.

“And when you’ve [Victor] Lindelof, [Harry] Maguire and David [De Gea] at the back, they can feed the ball, so he’ll get it in good positions. He can do everything a midfielder can.

“He was asked to play the sitting role and first half I thought Chelsea pegged us back so he had to do loads of running down the channels, they created a few problems then, but we’re fit, he’s fit.

“The pass for the third goal was fantastic and the run and pass for the fourth, I just wanted him to go all the way.”

Solskjaer added: “I’ve always said he’s a top, top lad, he’s such a professional. He loves playing, whether it’s training, a behind-closed-doors match or here at Old Trafford.

“He grows more when he comes here. He’s a World Cup winner, he’s come so far in his career. he just wants to play.

“He’s confident and wants the ball. Yeah, he lost it a few times, but get back on the ball and play.”