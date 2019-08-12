Premier League Review: Man United thrash Chelsea, Arsenal make winning start

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United eased past Chelsea, while Arsenal also made a winning start against Newcastle United.

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season in style with a 4-0 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The final game of the weekend saw United run out comfortable winners on Frank Lampard’s bow as Chelsea head coach, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice.

Arsenal also made a positive start to the 2019-20 campaign as they edged out Newcastle United 1-0 at St James’ Park, while the clash between Midlands rivals Leicester City and Wolves finished goalless.

That game was not without its controversy, though, with VAR playing a big part in the outcome.

Despite starting the match slowly and never really hitting top gear, United put four unanswered goals past Chelsea in a result that can be considered a statement of intent.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started two of his new signings – Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire – before bringing Daniel James on as a second-half substitute.

Rashford opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot against the run of play, after being brought down by Kurt Zouma.

Chelsea struck the frame of the goal through Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri either side of Rashford’s opener. However, the game soon slipped away from them following the interval as Anthony Martial rounded off a swift counter-attack and Rashford slotted home a third in the space of 95 seconds.

Debutant James completed the scoring to leave Lampard’s men in the relegation zone for the first time since September 30, 2000. It was Chelsea’s biggest top-flight defeat to United in 54 years.

7-1 – This was Frank Lampard heaviest defeat in the Premier League since he featured for the full 90 minutes in West Ham United’s 7-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in April 2000. Hammered. pic.twitter.com/udmpr1dAo0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked up from where he left off last season by scoring the only goal of the game as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 win in Steve Bruce’s first competitive match in charge of Newcastle.

A game of few clear-cut chances was settled by last term’s joint-Golden Boot winner, who made the most of some slack defending – loanee Jetro Willems being most at fault – to punish United with just under an hour played.

Arsenal, who named new signings David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe, Emiliano Martinez and Dani Ceballos on the bench, saw out the final half an hour to match their away clean sheets tally from the whole of last term in a pleasing result for Unai Emery.

Two sides tipped to possibly gatecrash the established top six this season faced off at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester and Wolves sharing the spoils.

Dendoncker thought he had scored the only goal of the match after bundling in from a corner early in the second half, but it was ruled out as VAR official Jon Moss spotted a handball from Willy Boly in the build-up.

Raul Jimenez also came close to scoring for Wolves, who were in action three days on from a 4,000-mile round trip to Armenia for a Europa League qualifier, but his deflected shot was dealt with by Kasper Schmeichel.