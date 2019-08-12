Premier League |

Fans chant #LampardOut as Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, and fans took to Twitter to slam new Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

Marcus Rashford scored two goals in the game for Manchester United, while Anthony Martial got one in the second half. But perhaps the biggest highlight was young Daniel James getting a goal on his United debut, scoring in front of the Stretford End.

The win mounts pressure on Lampard already, and takes United fans to dreamland.

Comments