Fans chant #LampardOut as Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0

Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, and fans took to Twitter to slam new Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard.

Noone try chat to man for the next week, I swear to fucking god. #LAMPARDOUT — sahil (@sahilsoni_) August 11, 2019

How shit is Chelsea though?? Ouchea making United look like Liverpool. #lampardout….. too soon? — probablystonedrightnow (@VaMuchasvotwa) August 11, 2019

#LampardOut 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Stop crying Frank Lampard pic.twitter.com/BCPW7mjeVV — A Sense of Leeds United 💙💛 (@LUFCsense) August 11, 2019

Can’t wait for the #LampardOut in December@Calteck10 You could have joined Bayern but you made the right choice to stay with Chelsea hahaha — SternDesSüdens (@BayernChief) August 11, 2019

Marcus Rashford scored two goals in the game for Manchester United, while Anthony Martial got one in the second half. But perhaps the biggest highlight was young Daniel James getting a goal on his United debut, scoring in front of the Stretford End.

The win mounts pressure on Lampard already, and takes United fans to dreamland.