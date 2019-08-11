Former Arsenal star claims Lionel Messi wouldn’t make Manchester City starting XI

Lionel Messi may be considered the best player in the world by most people, but one former Arsenal player feels he would struggle to make it in the current Manchester City squad.

Former Arsenal and England star Alex Scott has sparked a remarkable debate on social media by questioning whether the great Messi would make it into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI at City.

Scott took to Twitter and asked whether City would be a step too far for the Argentina superstar.

“Would ‘todays’ Messi fit into the Manchester City Team? Of course he could…

“But the point on the show, which I thought would be interesting to start a debate was…

“Would Pep have to change City’s high intensity style of play to fit Messi in? And if so, WOULD HE??”

She further supported her argument and weighed in on the whole Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi debate.

“Messi’s game like Ronaldo’s has evolved over the years with age,” she said.

“So I just think it’s super interesting to discuss the topic.. it’s good to debate right?”

Makes you wonder surely, but there is no doubt that if Messi was to leave La Liga, he would probably be in the reckoning for best player in the world like Ronaldo is.