Manchester United legend slams club for not signing Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United failed to do any business in the strike department during the summer transfer window, and sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan instead.

The Lukaku sale may have brought in a lot of money, but the cash was used to buy Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80million, with no replacement up front.

And club legend Paul Scholes believes the Red Devils missed a step by not securing another striker, or even Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

‘I was quite excited when Christian Eriksen got mentioned,’ Scholes said on the Premier League Breakfast show.

‘He could have made a big difference to United in the way [Kevin] De Bruyne plays for [Manchester] City, creating chances and scoring goals.

‘But they haven’t got that and they have some good players so the target is top four and I think they will make it.’

Scholes then mentioned his concern about United in the forward department.

‘It is a worry for me, the centre-forward position,’ the former midfielder said.

‘They have got players like Rashford and Martial, Greenwood, but are they really No.9s? ‘We have to wait and see. I think they are flipping between being a wide player and being a centre forward.

‘They are yet to prove they can score 25-30 goals a season.’