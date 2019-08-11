Manchester United vs Chelsea lineups revealed: New signings omitted from starting XIs

Manchester United take on Chelsea in the big game of the evening, and two new signings have been left out of the starting XIs for both sides.

Manchester United signed Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire in the summer transfer window, but James is missing from the lineups set forth by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As for Chelsea, manager Frank Lampard has left United States International Christian Pulisic on the bench, after he signed from Borussia Dortmund as a possible replacement for the departing Eden Hazard.

‘It’s his real chance’ – Lampard on Solskjaer

The opening weekend clash at Old Trafford is expected to light up the Premier League, but it appears that fans will have to wait before they can see both Pulisic and James as possible substitutes on the pitch.

What will make United fans happy however, is the fact that Harry Maguire starts, since the big central defender was signed for £80million from Leicester City in the summer.

Wan-Bissaka was brought in from Crystal Palace to refurbish the right back position, and he starts too, leaving United with a pretty solid back line.

Lineups

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Andreas Pereira, Lingard, Martial, Rashford.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Barkley, Mount, Abraham