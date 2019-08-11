Arsenal duo to be kept under 24 hour security cover after being caught in gang war

After being targeted by goons in London and heroically escaping a mugging, Arsenal duo Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil have been placed under 24 hour security amid concerns that another attack could be incoming.

The Sun claims that Kolasinac and Ozil have found themselves locked in between a gang war with a rival gang now targeting them to finish what was initially started.

The pair was threatened and asked to give up their watches in an attempted mugging earlier, but the heroism of Kolasinac stopped it from happening, as the Bosnian fought off the goons and helped his teammate escape.

Sead Kolasinac protects Mesut Ozil by chasing off armed robbers!

“Word came back from the other gangsters that they would not be intimidated,” a source explained.

“To show they were serious, the thugs issued more threats to the Arsenal players and refused to be cowed.

“It was thought that originally the robbers wanted their watches but now they have been told that they want everything the pair have.”

As a result of constant threats to their families, the security around Ozil and Kolasinac has been bumped up massively, and the duo have also been left out of the Arsenal squad that is currently in Newcastle to take on the Magpies in their opening game of the new Premier League season.

“Mesut Özil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents, which are being investigated by the police,” a statement from Arsenal said.