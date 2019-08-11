Ex-Real Madrid star blasts Harry Maguire after Manchester United move

Harry Maguire signed for Manchester United in a world-record move for a defender in the final few days of the English transfer window. However, not everyone is convinced by the Englishman’s credentials at the moment and one former Real Madrid star even went on to slam him for his UEFA Nations League performance!

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Rafael Van der Vaart slammed Manchester United’s new signing Harry Maguire, saying that he was the ‘worst player on the pitch’ during England’s Nations League semifinal against Netherlands. England would go on to lose that match by a scoreline of three goals to one.

“I was working for Dutch television during the UEFA Nations League and I remember we were saying ‘Harry Maguire was by far the worst player on the pitch’,” Van der Vaart told Sky Sports. (via Daily Mail)

“Then two months later he signs for £80 million!”

Maguire completed his world-record move to Manchester United in the final days of the transfer window, beating out the records set by Van der Vaart’s compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt, who moved to Liverpool and Juventus, respectively.

He will face Chelsea in his debut match for the club, in United’s Premier League opener on August 11.