Two charged following incident at Ozil’s home

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed two men have been charged following an incident in Camden on Thursday.

Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection with an incident outside the home of Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

Ozil and team-mate Sead Kolasinac had previously been the victims of an attempted carjacking in July, causing them to miss two of Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies.

Arsenal announced on Friday the pair would be left out for the Gunners’ Premier League season opener at Newcastle United on Sunday following “further security incidents which are being investigated by the police”.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed two men were arrested and charged on Thursday. The two men were reportedly involved in an altercation with security staff outside Ozil’s home.

A Met statement read: “Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, August 8.

“Ferhat Ercan, 27, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, of Tottenham, were charged on August 9 following the incident and are due to appear at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court on September 6.”