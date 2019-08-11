Jose Mourinho trolls Manchester United, Chelsea with Manchester City B team dig

Since being sacked in the December of 2018, Jose Mourinho has not returned to the football pitch. Instead, he has had stints as pundits and promoter of various events, one which even saw him share the screen with Arsene Wenger. He was back in the studio for the Manchester United, Chelsea match and took a sly dig at his former sides.

Jose Mourinho was brought back into the studio by Sky Sports to comment over the Premier League proceedings and the Chelsea vs Manchester United tie. And just like his managerial career, the Portuguese coach did not take much time to leave a mark.

When quizzed about which teams had a chance to win the league, Mourinho omitted both of his former clubs and Arsenal. Instead, he replied –

Jose Mourinho asked who he thinks can realistically win the Premier League on Sky: "Four teams. Man City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City's B team. When I looked at City's bench and saw the players that weren't involved in the XI, I believe even their B team can win the title" — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 11, 2019

Mourinho, in fact, was referring to City’s five-nil win over West Ham United on the opening day of the season, which saw Raheem Sterling score thrice. Furthermore, Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score one, while Gabriel Jesus scored too in the first half.

Both of Mourinho’s former teams – Chelsea and Manchester United – will now face each other in the final match of the Premier League gameweek one, hoping to get their campaigns off to a solid start.