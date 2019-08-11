Marcus Rashford takes dig at Jose Mourinho ahead of Manchester United, Chelsea opener

Marcus Rashford went through a difficult phase under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese football coach put his faith in Romelu Lukaku, leaving the youngster on the sidelines. Now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United star has taken a sly dig at his former coach.

Marcus Rashford, speaking on the differences between Mourinho and Solskjaer’s reign, ended up taking a sly dig at his former boss, claiming that the team is in a better position now physically.

“I’d say the intensity change, from how we were towards the end of last season, to where we are now. It’s so clear to see the difference in terms of intensity, especially without the ball. That’s where we’ve taken a lot of strides forward,” Rashford said to Sky Sports.

“It definitely feels different. For starters, physically we’re at a much better position than we were this time last year, going into the season. We’re already three or four steps ahead of where we were last season, and now it’s about putting the fundamentals down about how we’re going to play.”

Marcus Rashford’s theory will be put to test on Sunday, August 11, when Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford in their 2019/20 Premier League opener.