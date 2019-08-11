Aston Villa star shuts down fan who said he will never be a Premier League player

Twitter has slowly become closely associated with football, with many fans voicing their opinions on all aspects of the game on this particular social channel. One such Twitter user had questioned Conor Hourihane’s Premier League chances five years ago, and the player had the perfect clap-back.

Aston Villa star, Conor Hourihane, had a moment of retribution, as he proved on Twitter user wrong. The said user had told Hourihane that he will never be a Premier League footballer, while the Irishman was playing for Plymouth Argyle.

Ironically, the fan turned out to be an Aston Villa supporter, the very club Hourihane ended up making his Premier League debut with.

Hi Craig, remember this tweet back in 2014… I always remember it to this day. Ironically your a Villa fan who I made my debut with! Never tell anyone they can’t achieve something 👍🏻 @CraigTa90961607 pic.twitter.com/smCgi0VSlO — Conor Hourihane (@ConorHourihane) August 11, 2019

“Hi Craig, remember this tweet back in 2014…I always remember it to this day. Ironically, you’re a Villa fan who I made my debut with! Never tell anyone they can’t achieve something.” Hourihane wrote on Twitter.

The Irishman made his official Premier League debut on August 10, 2019, against Tottenham Hotspur. He was picked by manager Dean Smith from the start and went on to play until the eighty-second minute, after which he was replaced by new signing Douglas Luiz.

Aston Villa came close to stunning last year’s Champions League finalists Tottenham. The Villians led early through a John McGinn goal, before Tanguy N’Dombele pulled SPurs level with a stunning long-range effort. Harry Kane then netted in quick succession late on to hand the North Londoners all three points.