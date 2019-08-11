Reports: Paul Pogba reveals his future plans to Manchester United

Manchester United are yet to see the best of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has shown glimpses of his talent over the year, but has never truly been able to perform well on a consistent basis. As a result, rumours have linked him with a move elsewhere. He, however, has now revealed his future plans.

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United that he is ready to commit his long-term future at the club, according to the Mirror. The Frenchman has reportedly promised that he will not be a ‘bad influence’ at the club and is already in consideration to be the next club captain.

Pogba has been chased by Real Madrid and Juventus over the summer, with the Frenchman himself dropping hints of a move away. However, neither transfer failed to materialize and the midfielder looks set to stay at the club at least until January. As a result, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was worried that he would turn into a bad influence at the club.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has promised to not do anything questionable.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is likely to start in the midfield against Chelsea in Manchester United’s season opener, alongside either Fred or Scott McTominay.