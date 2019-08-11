Liverpool legend says he wouldn’t want Manchester United star Paul Pogba in the same dressing room as him

The transfer saga of Paul Pogba drags on even after the transfer window has closed shut in England and a Liverpool legend has now hit out at the French World Cup winner’s attitude.

It is former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness who has hit out at Pogba with the former Reds captain claiming that he wouldn’t want to share a dressing room with the United superstar.

“If I am sitting in Manchester United’s dressing room today, I’m glad Romelu Lukaku has gone and don’t want Paul Pogba in there with me either if he’s not up for the fight ahead and is also keen to get away,” he wrote in The Times.

Maguire to start?

Pulisic on the wing?

Rashford vs Abraham? As @ManUtd get ready to face @ChelseaFC , we see how they could line up. #MUNCHE #ManUtd #Chelsea https://t.co/H1hkVPl88U — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 11, 2019

66-year-old Souness wrote in the column: ‘They’re as responsible as anybody for the predicament United are in, yet have effectively said to their teammates: “It’s everybody else’s fault.” “No, let’s get it right, lads, you’re part of the reason United are not in the Champions League this year.”

Souness also said that La Liga giants Real Madrid are still in the hunt for 26-year-old Pogba.

He wrote that Real wants the want-away United star “on the cheap because they’re suspicious of his form, while Inter haggled over the asking price for Lukaku because he didn’t pull up any trees at United either.”

Lukaku had left United to sign for Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan last week.

Manchester United will open their Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.