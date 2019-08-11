Premier League 2019/20: Manchester United vs Chelsea – predicted XI

Two age-old rivals meet in the Premier League, hoping to start their new campaigns on a positive note. Chelsea travel to Manchester United, with both teams being led by a former player. And for this crucial encounter, we see how they could line up.

Manchester United

Manchester United start their fifth-straight season without winning the Premier League title the year before. The Red Devils have struggled domestically since Sir Alex Ferguson departed and have even handed the reigns to five different managers, both on an interim and permanent basis.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presides over the Old Trafford hot seat at the moment. The Norwegian was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho until May 2019. However, after seeing the team but on some good displays, the hierarchy decided to keep him on a permanent contract.

Solskjaer will likely line-up his squad in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with David de Gea the first name on the team sheet. New signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire will likely be put straight into the first team, alongside Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof.

Paul Pogba is expected to partner alongside Scott McTominay in the middle of the park, with Juan Mata just ahead of him. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will likely be deployed wide, with Marcus Rashford slotting in the striker role.

Chelsea

Just like Manchester United, Chelsea too will be led out on to the pitch by former player, Frank Lampard. The Blues’ legendary midfielder was brought in from Derby County to replace an outgoing Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard experimented with several formations during pre-season, including 4-3-3 and the 4-1-2-1-2 diamond. However, he is also expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1, mirroring United in the process.

Chelsea have big boots to fill this season, with the departure of Eden Hazard and David Luiz. However, the Blues are banking on their academy stars to step up and do the job.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, meanwhile, is the player who will start in goal and most likely retain his spot for the next thirty-seven game-weeks. Kurt Zouma, back from loan to Everton, and Andreas Christensen will most certainly partner in defence, with Antonio Rudiger facing a race against time to be fit for the match. Emerson and Cesar Azpilicueta will likely be deployed either side of the defence.

Moving up, Jorginho will likely be put in with Mateo Kovacic to marshall the midfield. N’Golo Kante could make an appearance too, provided that he has fully recovered from his injury.

Chelsea have an injury crisis in all areas of the pitch and the forward line is no different. Both Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi are expected to return in a few weeks, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is out for a long time.

As a result, new signing Christian Pulisic is almost guaranteed a start, alongside Pedro. Ross Barkley could be picked ahead of Mason Mount in the number ten role, while Tammy Abraham leads the line.