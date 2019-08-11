Reports: Manchester United star’s future in doubt after contract negotiations halt

Manchester United brought in Alexis Sanchez in January 2018, breaking their wage structure in the process. As a result, the club saw demands from players rise over a better pay-package, some of which the Red Devils have failed to meet. They now risk losing another star for the same reason, after negotiations hit a snag.

According to the Mirror, the contract negotiations between Manchester United and David de Gea have halted, putting the player’s future in doubt. The report states that the Spaniard is yet to sign his new deal which would enable the club to keep him past July 2020.

Furthermore, the same report suggests that De Gea was offered a pay package of £350,000 but the two parties have failed to reach a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, if the Red Devils and their number one custodian are unable to reach an agreement until January, it would enable foreign clubs to approach him for a pre-contract agreement. Moreover, the Spain international could earn a massive fee if he rejects Manchester United and signs a pre-contract in January with another club.

However, the report states that talks between the two are heading in the right direction and the club officials are positive that an agreement will be reached soon.