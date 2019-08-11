Dimitar Berbatov excludes Lionel Messi in ‘perfect player’ list, includes Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov sat down with The Athletic to pick his ‘perfect player’ – an amalgamation of some of the best attributes from the players he has played with or against. The Bulgaria star did choose Cristiano Ronaldo but left out Lionel Messi completely.

While building his ‘perfect player’, Dimitar Berbatov chose to leave out Lionel Messi completely. The former Manchester United star, however, did pick his teammates Andres Iniesta and Xavi for their intelligence.

“Iniesta and Xavi were so smart in the way they passed the ball around the pitch and made opportunities for others,” Berbatov stated in a column for The Athletic.

The Bulgaria international then chose Cristiano Ronaldo as a part of his perfect player, choosing him for his lethal right foot.

“Cristiano Ronaldo kicked the ball better than anyone I have seen. His shooting technique, especially for free-kicks, was perfection. Many players try and copy that now; firstly, because he’s Ronaldo and secondly because he’s the best,” he said.

The Manchester United great then included Ronaldo’s speed in his ‘perfect player’ build-up as well, while backing him up with Anthony Martial.

Meanwhile, Berbatov’s player included some surprise additions as well, including Everton star Duncan Ferguson, whom he chose for his heading. He also picked former Germany international Carsten Ramelow as the ‘engine’ of his selection.

Lionel Messi could not find a spot for himself in Berbatov’s pick for the left foot as well, which he gave to ex-Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs.