Mohamed Salah visits young Liverpool fan who injured himself while attempting to meet him

In a touching display of affection, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah met with a young fan who knocked himself out while attempting to meet his favourite players just outside Liverpool’s training ground on Saturday.

According to Liverpool Echo, eleven-year-old Louis Fowler and his 10-year-old brother Isaac were waiting outside Melwood training ground on Saturday afternoon, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as got out of the training centre.

And when Salah’s car pulled out, Louis ran after him in the hope of getting a wave. But in his excitement, he ran straight into a lamp-post and ended up unconscious on the ground.

The English news agency further reports that Salah immediately stopped to make sure Louis and his 10-year-old brother Isaac were all right. He also drove back to the close where the boy’s parents live to check on the youngster and to pose for pictures with his starstruck brothers.

The pictures were soon shared by Joe Cooper, the step-father of Louis and Isaac.

@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9 — Joe Cooper 🐺 (@joecooper93) August 10, 2019

Louis was immediately taken to Alder Hey children’s’ hospital. where he had his nose re-set.

Speaking in an interview later, Cooper said: “We live just opposite Melwood and the two boys have been spending their holidays trying to get pictures of their heroes.”

“Mo Salah was one of the last ones to come out and the boys were waving at him in a bid to catch his attention. Unfortunately Louis went straight into a lamp-post while running after the car and busted his nose when he hit the floor.”

Louis and his upset brother were brought back home by neighbours, but to everyone’s amazement, they were shortly joined by Salah himself, when his car swept into the close where they live.

Joe said: “We were still trying to work out what had happened when Mo arrived.”

“He’d seen one of the boys had hurt himself and he had the decency to drive back into the close to check that he was OK.

“No-one could believe it. Everyone was gobsmacked. Mo asked if the boys were all right and gave them a big hug which was what they both needed. They were made up and Louis forgot all about being injured,” Cooper said, before concluding:

“He [Salah] was really apologetic and saying sorry for something that wasn’t his fault. I’d just like to say a big thank you to him. He’s a top bloke. Mo Salah is their hero and the boys were made up.”

Quotes via Liverpool Echo.