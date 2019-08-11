Manchester United legend reveals how Paul Pogba should be treated in training

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed that Paul Pogba deserves strong and harsh treatment for his lack of respect to the team and that if needed, he can even be “kicked” in training to place him back in line with his teammates.

While speaking about the Frenchman in a recent interview with Evening Standard, Giggs said:

“Kick him in training. But that doesn’t happen anymore. You are starting to lose that. Now I’m not saying you kick everyone. But that was how Ronaldo got better.”

He further narrated an interesting anecdote about how Paul Scholes used to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to earth if he was feeling superior to his teammates at any point of time.

“Scholesy [Paul Scholes] would kick him [Cristiano Ronaldo] if he took too many touches. And suddenly it clicked on him – that you ‘can’t keep dribbling or else I’m going to get kicked’.”

“I saw an interview with [Vincent] Kompany at the end of the season. And he’s a bit old school,” Giggs further added, before concluding:

“He was asked about the week ahead of last game at Brighton and he said ‘sometimes I have to give a player a kick!’ And I was thinking [Manchester] City might miss that this year.”

Meanwhile, reports talk of an unsettled Paul Pogba trying to leave Manchester United, amid huge interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is yet to arrive at a final decision regarding the 26-year-old, but it assumed that Los Blancos will approach the Red Devils for Pogba in the days to come.