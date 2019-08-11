Two men arrested outside Arsenal star’s home following alleged security breach

It has been understood that two men have been arrested outside Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s home in north London, following an alleged breach security breach on Saturday.

Both Ozil and teammate Sead Kolasinac were recently ruled out of Arsenal’s Premier League 2019-20 opener against Newcastle on Sunday, thanks to “further security incidents” which the club says are being investigated by the police at the moment.

The pair were the victims of an attempted armed robbery outside the latter’s house, which ended up with them being chased through the streets in Ozil’s car by a gang on mopeds.

Neither player was harmed in the incident and after being given some time off by the club, they both travelled to Spain and featured Arsenal’s pre-season friendly against Barcelona on August 4th.

They then started training with the rest of their teammates and were expected to be included in the travelling squad for Sunday’s Newcastle game, until Arsenal revealed neither would not take part.

A statement released on Friday evening said: “Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.”

“The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.”

“We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible.”

Quotes via Goal.