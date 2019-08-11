Manchester City star equals teammate’s all-time Premier League record

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko now holds the record for the most successive victories in all of Premier League’s history, as the Sky Blues completed a 5-0 rout of West Ham in their Premier League 2019-20 season opener.

The Ukrainian international played the full 90 minutes and with the win, his current streak has reached an unbeaten 23 matches, which moves him level with teammate and star midfielder David Silva at the top of the rankings.

Other Manchester City stars Ederson Moraes the goalkeeper, midfielders Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne are placed second in the all-time rankings, as they had previously recorded an 18-match winning streak during the first half of the 2017-18 League season.

Speaking about the match, goals from Gabriel Jesus (25′), Raheem Sterling (51′, 75′, 90+1′ penalty) and Sergio Aguero (86′ penalty) helped Pep Guardiola and co begin their 2019-20 campaign in style. Much of the game was marred by VAR-related controversy but the result stayed favourable for the visitors as they literally blew away the hosts.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko has also extended his incredible run as the only Premier League footballer ever to remain unbeaten in the competition till date. As mentioned above, his league career is only 23 matches old – all of which were victories for Manchester City.

City’s next league game is against Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday. The last time both teams faced each other, it was in the 2018-19 Champions League quarter-finals and the Spurs celebrated an emphatic win over the Sky Blues. With the win, they had also eliminated City from the competition.