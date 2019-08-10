Premier League |

Fans slam VAR as Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus’ goal gets ruled out for bizarre reason

Fans slam VAR as Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus' goal gets ruled out for bizarre reason

Manchester City fans were left angered after VAR played spoilsport on multiple occasions during their Premier League 2019-20 opener against West Ham. One of the strangest decisions was made when Gabriel Jesus’ second goal of the day got controversially ruled out for offside when he clearly was not in an offside position.

The above incident took place early in the second half, just two minutes after City scored their second goal of the day thanks to Raheem Sterling’s solid finish.

In the 53rd minute, Sterling himself played in a perfect assist and Gabriel Jesus calmly slotted home before celebrating what they thought was their third goal of the day. The travelling away fans were also celebrating, only to eventually look up and see the dreaded “VAR in review” signs beamed across the screens inside the London Stadium.

Sterling was shortly adjudged to be offside in what was an extremely tight call and VAR advised referee Mike Dean that the goal should be disallowed.

The goal hence became the first-ever Premier League goal to be disallowed by the new technology.

Watch the entire scene here:

Meanwhile, yet another VAR-related incident occurred later during the game, as City striker Sergio Aguero added their fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot, but only after VAR gave him another chance as it had spotted Hammers ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski come off his line during the Argentine’s first attempt:

Now take a look at some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Comments