Fans slam VAR as Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus’ goal gets ruled out for bizarre reason

Manchester City fans were left angered after VAR played spoilsport on multiple occasions during their Premier League 2019-20 opener against West Ham. One of the strangest decisions was made when Gabriel Jesus’ second goal of the day got controversially ruled out for offside when he clearly was not in an offside position.

The above incident took place early in the second half, just two minutes after City scored their second goal of the day thanks to Raheem Sterling’s solid finish.

In the 53rd minute, Sterling himself played in a perfect assist and Gabriel Jesus calmly slotted home before celebrating what they thought was their third goal of the day. The travelling away fans were also celebrating, only to eventually look up and see the dreaded “VAR in review” signs beamed across the screens inside the London Stadium.

Sterling was shortly adjudged to be offside in what was an extremely tight call and VAR advised referee Mike Dean that the goal should be disallowed.

The goal hence became the first-ever Premier League goal to be disallowed by the new technology.

Watch the entire scene here:

Sterling aka "Flash" has beaten Mr. Know All (VAR) for city's third 😂😂#WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/ipKanslbn1 — Wcfr3m Kweysi Swat (Tadadeyy ) (@realkweysi_swat) August 10, 2019

Meanwhile, yet another VAR-related incident occurred later during the game, as City striker Sergio Aguero added their fourth goal of the game from the penalty spot, but only after VAR gave him another chance as it had spotted Hammers ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski come off his line during the Argentine’s first attempt:

Now take a look at some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

'VAR IS F—— S—' sing the fans at London Stadium and it's only Day 2 of the Premier League's bright new future — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) August 10, 2019

VAR changes the experience of football for the players that compete and the supporters that go and watch, and makes it worse. It may well improve over time but in its current form it is a mess. Getting every decision spot on isn't worth altering the sport for. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) August 10, 2019

The most confusing game in Premier League history. Sum up VAR in a GIF. pic.twitter.com/guhNww1DDs — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 10, 2019

I was all for VAR.

First sat game of the season and it’s like watching an NFL game. Stop start. Pathetic. You can’t comment on any decision for at least a minute.

Maybe we’ve all missed the most important thing about the game and that’s that it had its flaws which we loved — Andy Goldstein MBE (@andygoldstein05) August 10, 2019

VAR is going to ruin Football, pass it on #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/bnCkZ9a8E5 — betclever (@bet_clever) August 10, 2019

West Ham fans.

Man City fans. Can we all agree that VAR is shite and we all want it gone immediately? Wouldn’t have changed the outcome. But it is going to ruin football.#FuckVAR — ⚒ Jack Himself ⚒ (@jackgambardella) August 10, 2019

So every penalty is going to be retaken this season isn't it? Utter disgrace all these new rules man. Get rid of VAR and all this new bollocks. — Un Prophète (@mediocentr0) August 10, 2019

#WHUFC

I give up on VAR😂😂

Even Penalties are re-done — Macbeth Ug (@MacbethUg) August 10, 2019

VAR has ruined football — Kanespot 7 (@Kanespot7) August 10, 2019