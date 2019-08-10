Manchester United great Ryan Giggs reveals how he would fix Paul Pogba’s attitude

Paul Pogba is a mystery that Manchester United still need to solve. The Frenchman has been at the club for three years and is yet to fully earn the trust of fans. And so, former United player Ryan Giggs has stated what he would’ve done to improve the France international player’s attitude.

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, has revealed how he would’ve fixed Paul Pogba’s attitude, had the Welshman been his teammate. The former United players said that he and his teammates would’ve ‘kicked him’ in training, just as they did with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Kick him in training. But that doesn’t happen any more, you are starting to lose that,” said Giggs. (via The Sun)

“Now I’m not saying you kick everyone – but that was how Ronaldo got better. Paul Scholes would kick him if he took too many touches.

“Suddenly it clicked that you can’t keep dribbling ‘or else I’m going to get kicked’.”

Despite all his flaws, Giggs believes Pogba should be kept at the club, even if it for the sake of squad depth.

“I think the fans are split. Some fans say ‘let him go’ and some recognise the quality he has got and if he does go there will be a big void.

“If you get rid of all the players and you haven’t got quality to replace them, then that is difficult as well. So it is a tough job for Ole, that balancing act.

“Ronaldo said he wanted to go and then did an extra year. Whether that is going to happen or not, I don’t know.

“But if Pogba goes now, there will be a massive void in midfield where I think we are already short.”

Paul Pogba will hope to start his season on a positive note when Manchester United play Chelsea in their Premier League season opener.