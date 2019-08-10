Top 10 most expensive Premier League signings this summer

With the Premier League transfer window finally slamming shut, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 10 of the English window’s most expensive signings.

=10 Joelinton (Hoffenheim to Newcastle United -£40M)

Newcastle United signed Brazilian striker Joelinton for 40 million pounds last month, finally culling some of the residual disappointment from Rafa Benitez’s departure. With Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez leaving for greener pastures, the striker has some huge boots to fill if he is to win over the St James’s faithful.

=10 Youri Tielemans (Monaco to Leicester City – £40M)

Linked with the likes of Manchester United, Youri Tielemans committed his future to Leicester City early last month, after a bright 6-month loan spell. At 22, the youngster has many years ahead of him and could very well turn out to be one of the revelations of the season, should he maintain consistency.

=10 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid to Chelsea – £40M)

Mateo Kovacic’s loan move to Chelsea was finally made permanent this summer, a transfer that assumed even more significance in light of their transfer ban. The Croatian has shown flashes of his talent but will certainly need to do more to justify his 40 million fee – or risk being stuck with the ‘consistently inconsistent’ tag that has haunted him in his career so far.

=10 Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham United – £40M)

Luka Jovic’s strike partner made his way to West Ham United in the summer – a clear indication of the Premier League’s growing financial strength, with mid-table clubs able to afford some of the best young talents on the continent. The Frenchman goal involvement in the Bundesliga last season was amazingly bettered only by Lewandowski and he is certainly one to keep an eye on!

6. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace to Manchester United – £45M)

England’s U-21 Wan Bissaka’s 45 million pounds transfer to Manchester United was wrapped up relatively early in the window, with ‘the Spider’ thought to be on top Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority list. His pre-season performances have certainly lived up to the hype and if the youngster remains injury-free, this might turn out to be a real coup for the Red Devils.

5. Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon to Tottenham Hotspurs – £54M)

Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspurs finally opened their coffers to sign three key players this summer – Tanguy Ndombele being the first. The midfielder is a like-for-like replacement for Mousa Dembele, whose departure left a huge void for them in midfield. Having already showed glimpses of his skill, the Frenchman is expected to slot in straight away.

4. Joao Cancelo (Juventus to Manchester City – £60M)

Further strengthening the Premier League’s reputation in terms of attacking full-backs is the arrival of Joao Cancelo from Juventus to Guardiola’s Manchester City. While defending isn’t exactly his strongest point, Cancelo will expect to improve massively under Guardiola’s tutelage. Exciting times for City fans ahead!

3. Rodri (Atletico Madrid to Manchester City – £63M)

Manchester City finally fulfilled their wish of signing a long-term replacement for Fernandinho by signing Atletico’s Rodri, who comes to Etihad after only a single season at the Wanda Metropolitano. Pep Guardiola’s side struggled without the Brazilian against the big teams last season, something Rodri’s acquisition is expected to immediately address.

2. Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal – £72M)

Arsenal’s supposed budget of 45 million turned out to be a smokescreen as the Gunner’s broke their transfer record to sign Lille superstar Nicolas Pepe for 72 million pounds. The youngster was second only to Mbappe on top of Ligue 1 scoring charts last season and will be expected to make a similar impact at Arsenal, who now possess arguably the most frightening front-line in the country.

1. Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United – £80M)

The Premier League window’s longest-running transfer saga finally came to a close when Harry Maguire signed for Manchester United, with the Red Devils paying a record 80 million pound sum – making him the world’s most expensive defender ahead of Virgil Van Dijk.

The pressure is inevitable, with Van Dijk himself suggesting Maguire to get used to the tag and the Englishman must get up to pace as soon as possible – ideally starting with United’s opener against Chelsea, where he is expected to make his debut in what will surely be a baptism of fire.