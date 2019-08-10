Manchester United legend says club could turn into Liverpool after trophy drought

Six years have passed since Manchester United won the Premier League. During this time, the Red Devils have changed five managers, none of which have been able to return them to their prior position. One club legend believes that if it continues for long, the Red Devils could turn into Liverpool.

Manchester United legend Sir Geoff Hurst said that he sees the club turning into Liverpool, stating that latter’s decades-long trophy drought.

The club great stated that the Red Devils will struggle again this season, while it may take time for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to settle in.

“I can’t see them challenging for the title. They are buying new players and it takes time to gel,” said Hurst. (via Daily Mail)

“Maguire is a seasoned Premier League player and an international, so he will fit in and he is a fantastic acquisition.

“The younger players have come from smaller clubs and maybe overawed by being at United. It may take some time.”

Hurst then compared Manchester United to a Liverpool side which has gone almost three decades without winning the Premier League title, saying that it can happen to any other big club as well.

“It’s going to take some time for them to become a dominant force once again. Liverpool have gone 29 years since they won the title. It can happen even to gigantic clubs.

“The same thing could easily happen at Manchester United. They might not just bounce back on size.

“They have found Sir Alex Ferguson impossible to follow and a few very good managers have found that out.

“They will come back this season but they won’t be close enough to challenge the top two.”

Manchester United play their season opener against Chelsea on August 11, 2019.