Cristiano Ronaldo reveals what made Manchester United buy him in 2003

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be one of the greatest players in world football. The Portugal international rose to stardom at Manchester United, a club with which he first tasted Champions League glory. He now reveals what made the Red Devils buy him in the first place.

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that it was a friendly match against Manchester United which eventually led the Red Devils to sign him. He states that he was nervous before the match but was happy to be playing against one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“It was the first game in the new Sporting stadium. I remember it perfectly as if it were today,” Ronaldo told DAZN. (via Goal)

“I was happy. I was going to play against one of the best teams in the world and the game was spectacular.

“I mentioned to my friends at the Sporting academy that I would play against Manchester and that I was a bit nervous. Nervousness is a part of being a football player, in big games.”

The Juventus star continued by recalling that he was watched by many clubs in that game, and that things eventually worked out for good.

“I was motivated, I was happy and I knew that if I played well it would generate even more interest, not only from Manchester [United] but from other clubs as well because I was being watched.

“I felt that many teams came to watch me and of course watch Sporting too. The game went really well for me.

“I try to take all the big challenges as a big test. Not anymore, but when I was younger, it was always a big challenge. Obviously, with maturity, you’re able to control your emotions but I knew it was an important step in my career.

“There were a lot of clubs interested in me at the time. I always had my feet on the ground and I knew that my future would be in football, that I would be a professional footballer and my life would be around football.

“I was taking it step by step. This time it was about playing, enjoying the game, playing against Manchester [United], a great team, doing my best, trying to play an excellent game and obviously, things went well.”

Shortly after that friendly match, Sir Alex Ferguson brought Ronaldo to Old Trafford, where he would go on to become a key figure during his six-year stay. The Portuguese international scored one hundred and eighteen times in almost three hundred appearances for the Red Devils, before completing a then world-record move to Real Madrid.