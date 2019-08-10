Liverpool legend slams club despite opening day win; says they would lose to a ‘big’ team

2018/19 Premier League runners-up Liverpool started their latest campaign in a strong manner. The Reds beat new boys Norwich City by four goals to one, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Divock Origi all netting. However, one former Liverpool star has slammed the team’s defensive showing!

Jamie Carragher was less than please over how his former side defended against Norwich City. The English pundit remarked that the Reds need to address that particular area, or else they will end up losing against better teams:

“Yes Liverpool have won this game handsomely but I still think there will be big questions asked in a team meeting tomorrow morning, not about going forward but certainly defensively,’ Carragher said after the game.

“It may seem like a strange thing to say of the back of Liverpool winning 4-1 with 10 minutes to go but against a better side who are more clinical, Liverpool could have lost this game.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United great, Gary Neville, also chipped in with his thoughts, claiming that Norwich could’ve scored at least three goals on any other day.

“On another day there’s no doubt Norwich could have had three or four goals,” Neville said.

“We’ve seen Liverpool play such a high line here and against more clinical sides they’re going to pay if it’s like that.”

The Merseysiders next face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup, before returning to the Premier League with a trip to Southampton.