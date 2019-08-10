Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joint-favourite to be sacked first in Premier League 2019-20

The new Premier League season has barely begun, but some managers are already under immense pressure. Some of them are even likely to get sacked – and worse – it is Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is the joint-favourite to be given the boot first.

Crystal Palace’s Roy Hodgson is the manager who is most likely to get sacked with odds of 6/1 according to Daily Mail. Solskjaer also has the same odds for getting sacked – 6/1 in case you missed it.

The other managers in descending order of their odds of getting sacked, are:

Graham Potter (Brighton and Hove Albion): 8/1

Dean Smith (Aston Villa): 14/1

Chris Wilder (Sheffield United): 16/1

Daniel Farke (Norwich): 16/1

Frank Lampard (Chelsea): 16/1

Javi Garcia (Watford): 16/1

Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham): 16/1

Marco Silva (Everton): 16/1

Ralph Hassenhutl (Southampton): 20/1

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur): 20/1

Unai Emery (Arsenal): 25/1

Sean Dyche (Burnley): 25/1

Brendan Rodgers (Leicester): 33/1

Eddie Howe (Bournemouth): 33/1

Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolverhampton): 40/1

Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): 100/1

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): 100/1

It is not surprising that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are the managers with the least chances of losing their jobs. So far, they have done a great job in managing Manchester City and Liverpool respectively and it is likely that they continue to do so in the 2019-20 season as well. In fact, City and Liverpool are the top-two favourites to win the Premier League title too.

At the same time, it is saddening to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer among the list of managers with the biggest chances of getting sacked. United are already not playing in the Champions League this season, because they finished at a lowly sixth place in the Premier League in 2018-19.